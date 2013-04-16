CORRECTED-HP aims to revolutionize computers with motion-control technology

(In 10th paragraph, please read as the number of developers who
have requested developer toolkits, rather than submitted niche
apps)
By Gerry Shih and Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Computers controlled by
a swipe of the hand - a staple of science fiction flicks like
"Minority Report" - could soon hit the mass market as the result
of a new deal between Hewlett-Packard Co and a San
Francisco startup called Leap Motion.
As the world's largest PC maker, HP's move to embrace
motion-sensing technology could potentially change how people
interface with computers in the same way that Apple Inc
made touch-screen technology mainstream with the 2007 launch of
the iPhone - or when Apple first introduced the mouse to
consumers in 1983.
Leap Motion, a three-year-old firm with less than 100
employees in San Francisco, manufactures sensor units about the
size of a pack of gum, which it claims can track the individual
movements of 10 fingers with 1/100th of a millimeter precision.
The units can plug into any computer and allow the use of
apps or software designed for motion-control sensors.
Under the new deal, HP will initially ship Leap Motion's
sensors with its products before eventually embedding the
technology directly into HP computers, the companies said.
The sensors are on sale at major retailers for $80 but will
not ship until May 13. The companies did not say when the HP
devices with built-in sensors would be sold.
"Consumers want to go to the next level when creating and
interacting with digital content," Ron Coughlin, an HP senior
vice president in charge of consumer PCs, said in a statement
Tuesday. "Leap Motion's groundbreaking 3-D motion control
combined with HP technology and amazing developer apps will
create incredible user experiences."
The agreement comes at a time when tech manufacturers like
Microsoft Corp, Google and Apple have all
expressed interest in motion-sensing technology. In 2010,
Microsoft brought the technology to millions of living rooms
with its popular Kinect box made to be used with the XBox game
console. Last year, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
unveiled a television set that could be controlled from across
the room with hand gestures.
Andy Miller, Leap Motion's chief operating officer and a
former Apple executive, said the motion technology could both
enhance recreational uses such as gaming and be a practical tool
for business professionals.
In order to show off its wide appeal, Leap Motion has
invited third-party developers to make apps in a model similar
to Apple's App Store. So far, 50,000 developers have requested
developer toolkits to create apps that use gestures to create
3-D models, simulate musical instruments or even manipulate
surgical robots.
But Miller hoped that the HP deal could pave the way for
gesture-based control in daily, mainstream computing. The next
step was to embed the technology into tablets and mobile
devices, he said.
"This is great validation for motion-control technology,"
Miller said. "Going forward you're going to see this embedded in
a whole range of devices."
Even if it is introduced only in a limited number of models,
the new technology could infuse some much-needed cool into HP,
which is in the midst of the multi-year restructuring and has
been struggling to stem the decline in personal computers as
smartphones and tablets surge in popularity.
The company's consumer PC sales, particularly, have been
hurt severely.
HP saw a 24 percent decline in PC sales in the first three
months of the year but just managed to hold on to its title of
No. 1 global PC supplier, with 15.7 percent market share,
according to research firm International Data Corp.
Overall, PC sales slipped 14 percent during the period, the
biggest decline in two decades of keeping records, IDC said.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih and Poornima Gupta)