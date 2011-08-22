HP unveils new PC days after saying it exits unit

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) launched a new desktop on Monday, days after the technology company revealed plans to spin off or sell its personal computer unit.

HP billed the new computer -- the HP Compaq 8200 Elite All-in-One Business Desktop -- as the "first all-in-one PC" aimed at corporate and public sector customers.

The California company said on Thursday that it might spin off the world's largest PC business -- part of a wrenching series of moves away from the consumer market, including killing its new tablet. [ID:nN1E77H1JI]

HP has has been struggling in the PC market -- a low-margin but high revenue business -- as niftier gadgets like Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad have lured away consumers.

Shares of HP, which fell 20 percent on Friday, were up 4.2 percent at $24.59 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange in a market that was broadly up. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)