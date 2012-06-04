HP and Oracle set for court clash over Itanium

| June 4
June 4 Lawyers for Hewlett-Packard Co
and Oracle Corp will face off in court on Monday for
opening statements in a bitter lawsuit over Oracle's decision to
end support for HP's Itanium-based servers.
The trial, in which HP seeks up to $4 billion in damages,
comes just days after Oracle lost a separate high stakes case
against Google over smartphone technology.
Top personalities from both Oracle and HP - such as Oracle
Chief Executive Larry Ellison, President Mark Hurd and HP board
member Ann Livermore - could take the stand.
Intel Corp is not a party in the lawsuit, though
its CEO Paul Otellini might also testify.
Oracle decided to stop developing software for use with
Itanium last year, saying Intel made it clear that the chip was
nearing the end of its life and that Intel was shifting its
focus to its x86 microprocessor.
But HP argues that Oracle and HP had agreed that support for
Itanium would continue, without which the HP equipment using the
chip would become obsolete.
HP said that commitment was affirmed when it settled an
earlier lawsuit over Oracle's hiring of former HP Chief
Executive Mark Hurd. HP sued Oracle in California state court
last year, calling Oracle's recruitment of Hurd "anti-customer."
Oracle says HP's claims "cannot support" its damages
estimate, and has countersued HP for false advertising,
asserting that HP failed to disclose the terms of its contract
with Intel.
Instead of a jury, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge James
Kleinberg will decide the first phase of the trial- namely,
whether there is a contract between HP and Oracle, and its
terms, said HP spokesman Michael Thacker.
If Kleinberg decides in HP's favor, then a jury will decide
whether Oracle violated the contract, and damages, Thacker said.
In court last month, Kleinberg compared the case to a
divorce, saying "this case appears to be the end of a marriage"
between the technology giants.
The case in the Superior Court of the State of California,
County of Santa Clara is Hewlett-Packard Company v. Oracle
Corporation, No. 11-CV-203163.