UPDATE 2-HP says Oracle violated contract, seeks billions

By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4 Oracle Corp
violated a clear contract with Hewlett-Packard Co when
it decided it would no longer make new versions of its database
software compatible with HP's Itanium-based servers, a lawyer
for HP said in court.
The two technology companies faced off on Monday for opening
statements in a bitter lawsuit over Oracle's decision to end
support for Itanium. An Oracle attorney, meanwhile, said Oracle
never agreed to give up its business flexibility in the "brief,
breezy" contract language cited by HP.
The trial, in which HP seeks up to $4 billion in damages,
comes just days after Oracle lost a separate high-stakes case
against Google Inc over smartphone technology.
Oracle decided to stop developing software for use with
Itanium last year, saying Intel made it clear that the chip was
nearing the end of its life and was shifting its focus to its
x86 microprocessor.
But HP said it had an agreement with Oracle that support for
Itanium would continue, without which the equipment using the
chip would become obsolete. HP said that commitment was affirmed
when it settled an earlier lawsuit over Oracle's hiring of
ousted HP chief executive Mark Hurd.
In court on Monday, HP lawyer Jeffrey Thomas said the Hurd
settlement clearly bound Oracle to continue offering its "best
products" to HP.
As a sign of the importance of the contract, top executives
from both companies -- including Oracle President Safra Catz and
then-HP enterprise chief Ann Livermore -- negotiated the deal,
Thomas said.
"It is impossible to offer best products going forward
without porting new versions of those products," Thomas said.
However, Oracle attorney Dan Wall said the Hurd settlement
language was merely designed to settle employment litigation
that HP had initiated against Oracle. It was not backed by the
kind of painstaking negotiation that takes place over a
strategic business partnership, he said.
Itanium is a declining product, Wall said.
"HP is trying to force Oracle to support a technology,
Itanium, that Oracle does not believe in," Wall said.
Instead of a jury, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge James
Kleinberg will decide the first phase of the trial -- namely,
whether there is a contract between HP and Oracle, and its
terms.
If Kleinberg decides in HP's favor, then a jury will decide
whether Oracle violated the contract, and damages.
In court last month, Kleinberg compared the case to a
divorce, saying "this case appears to be the end of a marriage"
between the technology giants.
Top officials from both Oracle and HP could take the stand,
with HP's Livermore, who is now a board member, set to testify
first.
Intel Corp is not a party in the lawsuit, although
its CEO, Paul Otellini, might also testify.
The case in the Superior Court of the State of California,
County of Santa Clara is Hewlett-Packard Company v. Oracle
Corporation, No. 11-CV-203163.