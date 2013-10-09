UPDATE 2-HP CEO expects revenue stability in 2014; shares climb

By Poornima Gupta
SAN JOSE Oct 9 Hewlett Packard Co Chief
Executive Meg Whitman expects revenue to stabilize in 2014 with
"pockets of growth" before the business accelerates again in
2015, sending the stock up as much as 9.5 percent on Wednesday.
Whitman's comments to analysts at an annual investor
briefing eased Wall Street's concerns about her multiyear
turnaround program. They helped the shares recoup some of their
20-percent loss since August, when the CEO warned that growth in
2014 was unlikely.
HP's shares were up about 5 percent at $21.75 at midday.
That's still down from $25.38 in mid-August, when Whitman
delivered her warning.
"Fiscal 2014 will be a pivotal year," she told analysts
gathered in San Jose. "In fiscal 2015, you can still expect to
see acceleration, and in fiscal 2016, an industry-leading
company."
In 2014, "we expect total revenue to stabilize and start
driving new pockets of growth."
There has also been progress generating cash flow and
stabilizing some parts of HP's business such as Enterprise
Services, Whitman said. The company generated a total of about
$7 billion in free cash flow through the fiscal third quarter of
2013, she said.
"Most of the comments were about growth opportunities rather
than fixing holes in the ship," said Patrick Moorhead, analyst
at Moor Insights & Strategy, who attended the presentation.
"Investors like that."
Moorhead said some of the core fundamentals have also been
stabilized.
"Services and software were the problem children last year,"
he added.
Whitman, who took the helm of HP in 2011 after a failed bid
to become governor of California, inherited a company ravaged by
board shake-ups and executive departures, and a bureaucracy
unable to respond quickly enough to changes in the industry.
If HP's stock maintains its gains on Wednesday, the shares
would mark their biggest single-day climb since May.
"MANIACAL FOCUS" ON CLIENTS
Two years into what she has always described as a five-year
effort, sales and profits are still sliding, and Wall Street is
concerned Whitman may be running out of time. The stock has
fallen 17 percent in the past three months and lost more than
half its value since 2010.
Whitman said that when she joined HP, operations were in
disarray, with the sales team lacking modern tools and an
information-technology infrastructure.
While HP's massive but stagnant printer division has made
money, the personal computer business has been contracting as
more customers switch to tablets and mobile devices. Whitman
wants to turn HP into a major player in the corporate technology
services market, now dominated by Oracle Corp,
International Business Machines Corp and Cisco Systems
Inc.
"This time last year I was feeling HP was falling
dangerously behind," Whitman said. "Our business units lacked a
clear, crisp integrated strategy. Our innovation pipeline was
there but wasn't being commercialized."
"In 2013 we started to change that," she added. "Our
multiyear journey continues. I am comfortable with the progress
we are making."
Whitman, who has been known to take a hands-on approach with
corporate customer, stressed again the need for a "maniacal
focus" on engaging and listening to clients.
"This year alone I met with close to 1,000 customers and
partners," Whitman said.
Underscoring the shifting IT landscape, Whitman acknowledged
that HP's traditional profitable segments - such as printing and
PCs - were in decline and the company is in the process of
transitioning to growing sectors such as storage, networking and
other services to corporations.
"Over time these will become bigger revenue businesses and
will overtake the declining businesses," she said.