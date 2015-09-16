HP says printing and PC business to 'remain tough' in coming qtrs

Sept 15 Hewlett-Packard Co said it
expects the market for its computer and printer business - HP
Inc, to remain tough for the "next several quarters," due to
weak demand for personal computers.
The 76-year-old company, which has struggled to adapt to
mobiles and online computing, is splitting into two listed
companies later this year, separating its computer and printer
businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and
services operations.
The company said late Tuesday that it forecast 2016 earnings
for HP Inc to be between $1.67 to $1.77 per share, excluding
items.
The business is expected to report free cash flow of $3
billion to $3.3 billion in 2016, at least half of which is
expected to be returned through dividends and share buybacks.
The company also appointed Enrique Lores as the president of
the printing business and Ron Coughlin as president of the
personal systems business of HP Inc.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)