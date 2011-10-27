UPDATE 4-HP ditches costly PC unit spin-off

* Separating unit would have cost $1.5 bln in expenses
* HP cites deep integration of unit within company
* CEO says new WebOS-based tablet possible
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N)
ditched a plan to spin off its personal computers unit, a month
after the ouster of CEO Leo Apotheker whose idea would have cost
billions of dollars in expenses and lost business.
New Chief Executive Meg Whitman, who replaced Apotheker, had
vowed a quick decision on an issue that was beginning to alienate
its PC partners, investors and customers.
Whitman still has one unresolved item before her -- the future
of WebOS software. Apotheker put the WebOS division in jeopardy
after he killed the WebOS-based TouchPad tablet following poor
sales.
HP is still mulling the software's future, including if it
should build a new WebOS-based tablet, Whitman said in an
interview.
"The question now before us is what do we do with WebOS
software and do we come back to market with WebOS devices,"
Whitman said. "It obviously will not be the same device but it
will be version 2.0."
The former California gubernatorial candidate said that she
decided to retain the PC group as the "numbers were incredibly
compelling."
Separating the PC unit would have cost the company $1.5
billion in one-time expenses and another $1 billion annually, it
said.
The retention of the PC business marks the latest flip-flop in
strategy as the company had said earlier that its preferred option
was to spin out the business.
"This is the most pragmatic decision and allows them to
continue to leverage the end-to-end supply chain benefits," said
Gartner analyst Mark Fabi, adding that it also showed Whitman's
decisiveness as CEO.
"Clearly this was missing over the past year," he added.
The world's largest technology company by revenue stunned
investors when it announced in August that it was considering
strategic alternatives for its Personal Systems Group (PSG) --
which includes PCs -- and would kill its new tablet computer as
part of a major revamping away from the consumer market.
EXPENSIVE OPTION
The Palo Alto, California company has been struggling in the
PC market -- a low-margin but high revenue business -- as niftier
gadgets such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad have lured consumers
away.
Citing deep integration of the PC group in HP's supply chain
and procurement, Whitman said the company was "stronger" with the
unit.
The decision to review the PC business was part of Apotheker's
sweeping strategy that was not welcomed by investors.
The former SAP (SAPG.DE) CEO was fired last month after he
angered investors with his over $10 billion purchase of British
software company Autonomy and struggled to halt a 50 percent
plunge in HP's share price.
The decision to announce HP's review of its PC business was
questioned by many shareholders.
The series of events also undermined investor confidence in
HP's board, which was criticized for hiring Apotheker and for
going along with his strategy.
"Hopefully this is a beginning of a set of events over the
next year that demonstrates the board has a better grip on
things," Forrester analyst Frank Gillett said. "It didn't feel
well thought out or well executed in August."
Separating the PC business would have meant about $1.5 billion
in one-time expenses including establishing the infrastructure
such as new systems for IT, support, sales and channel operations,
a company spokesman said.
The elimination of joint opportunities -- such as branding and
procurement -- would have cost HP over $1 billion annually, he
said.
Some of the alternatives that HP previously considered
included hiving off the business into a separate company through a
spin-off or sale.
Shares of HP closed up 4.86 percent at $26.99 on the New York
Stock Exchange on the back of a broad market rally.
