UPDATE 4-Silicon Valley giant Hewlett-Packard to split in two - WSJ

Oct 5 Silicon Valley stalwart Hewlett-Packard Co
, which has struggled to adapt to the new era of mobile
and online computing, plans to split into two companies as it
looks to put more focus on the faster-growing corporate services
market, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday.
The move, which could be announced as early as Monday,
would be a monumental reshaping of one of technology's most
important pioneers, which still has more than 300,000 employees
and is on track to book $112 billion in revenue this fiscal
year.
Under the reported plan, HP will separate its computer and
printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services
operations, and spin the unit off through a tax-free
distribution of shares to stockholders next year.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
HP's printing and personal computing business accounts for
about half its revenue and profit, according to last quarter's
financial results. It is not clear how many of HP's more than
300,000 staff work in each of the planned businesses.
Founded by Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard in a Palo Alto,
California garage in 1939, HP was one of the companies that
shaped Silicon Valley and the PC revolution. Lately, however, it
has struggled to adapt to the shift towards mobile computing,
and it has been overshadowed by younger rivals.
HP's market value of $66 billion is dwarfed by Apple Inc's
$596 billion and Microsoft Corp's $380
billion.
It has also been overtaken by aggressive Chinese PC maker
Lenovo, which is now the world's No. 1 PC maker by shipments.
Dell, which is HP's closest U.S. competitor and facing similar
pressure, was taken private by founder Michael Dell last year.
SPIN-OFF TREND
HP is the latest in a line of companies, often under
shareholder pressure, to spin off operations in an attempt to
become more agile and to capitalize on faster-growing
businesses. Last week online auction company eBay Inc
said it would spin off electronic payment service PayPal.
HP and some of its investors have long considered such a
move, the Journal report noted. As one of the older big computer
companies, for several years HP directors have discussed ways to
restructure to keep up with technology upstarts.
A source familiar with the matter said HP had held merger
talks with storage and cloud-computing firm EMC
recently, as a way of moving more forcefully into online
services.
Many investors and analysts have called for a break-up of
the company, or a sale of the personal computer business, so
that HP could focus on the more profitable operations of
providing computer servers, networking and data storage to
businesses.
Company executives have said in the past that personal
computers underpin and support the company as a whole. HP did
consider spinning off its PC division in 2011 under then-CEO Leo
Apotheker, but ultimately decided against the idea.
The PC business has shown signs of life in recent quarters,
growing broadly geographically as businesses replace aging
machines. Even so, the report of the plan to split off that
business surprised some on Wall Street.
"I wonder what would have changed in the board's thinking
that previously they thought they needed computers together with
services to properly serve large enterprises to now," said
Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst.
"PCs and printing remain in long-term secular decline, and
while HP has managed that business well, the challenges for that
portion of the split company will only grow as the demand
continues to erode, and commoditization forces prices down
further."
The Journal, citing one of its sources, said the plans call
for current HP CEO Meg Whitman to become CEO of the new
so-called enterprise company and also be chairman of the PC and
printer company.
Current HP lead independent director Patricia Russo would be
chairman of the enterprise company. The CEO of the PC and
printer company would be Dion Weisler, who is currently an
executive in that division, the report said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, Edwin Chan in San
Francisco and Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)