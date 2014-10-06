版本:
Hewlett-Packard says to split in two

Oct 6 Hewlett-Packard Co said it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.

The split will be through a tax-free distribution of shares to stockholders next year, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
