公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四

Hewlett-Packard board approves split

Oct 1 Hewlett-Packard Co said its board on Wednesday approved the previously announced split of the company into two separate entities - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and HP Inc.

The company said the separation is expected to be completed on Nov. 1, a day after which Hewlett Packard Enterprise will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

