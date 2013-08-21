HP's 3rd-qtr revenue slides 8 percent in tough PC, IT market

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 Hewlett-Packard Co posted an 8 percent slide in quarterly revenue as PC sales continued to slide and its enterprise computing business grappled with tepid worldwide IT spending.

The world's largest personal computer maker on Wednesday recorded revenue of $27.2 billion in the fiscal third quarter, from $29.7 billion a year earlier. It missed the $27.3 billion that Wall Street had expected, on average.