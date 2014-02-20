HP's first-quarter revenue falls less than expected

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Hewlett Packard Co's quarterly revenue fell a less-than-expected 1 percent, as it grapples with rapidly slackening PC demand and battles to win business from enterprises in an uncertain economic environment.
The company, in the midst of a multi-year turnaround effort intended to revive growth, posted revenue of $28.2 billion in the fiscal first quarter, compared to Wall Street's expectations for about $27.2 billion.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.