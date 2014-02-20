版本:
HP's first-quarter revenue falls less than expected

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Hewlett Packard Co's quarterly revenue fell a less-than-expected 1 percent, as it grapples with rapidly slackening PC demand and battles to win business from enterprises in an uncertain economic environment.

The company, in the midst of a multi-year turnaround effort intended to revive growth, posted revenue of $28.2 billion in the fiscal first quarter, compared to Wall Street's expectations for about $27.2 billion.
