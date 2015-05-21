HP profit beats Street on lower costs

May 21 Hewlett-Packard Co reported a quarterly profit above market estimates, pushing shares up 2 percent in after-market trading.

Net income fell to $1.01 billion, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $1.27 billion, or 66 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 85 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped to $25.45 billion from $27.31 billion.