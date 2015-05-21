HP profit beats Street on lower costs

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 21 Hewlett-Packard Co reported a quarterly profit above market estimates, pushing shares up 2 percent in after-market trading.
Net income fell to $1.01 billion, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $1.27 billion, or 66 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 85 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $25.45 billion from $27.31 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.