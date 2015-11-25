HP Inc plunges after printer business underwhelms

Nov 25 Shares of HP Inc, which houses
former Hewlett-Packard Co's legacy hardware business, plunged
16.3 percent on Wednesday after the company's lackluster results
fueled concerns about its ability to weather a slowdown in the
printer and PC markets.
HP Inc's revenue from both its printer and PC businesses
fell 14 percent each in the fourth quarter, their worst
performance in the year ended Oct. 31, and forecast
current-quarter profit below market expectations.
"Things got worse. Not only did they not get better - they
got worse," said Shebly Seyrafi, an analyst at FBN Securities.
HP Inc Chief Executive Dion Weisler called the printing
business a "much greater challenge" than the PC business.
The company has been cutting printer prices to tackle stiff
competition, particularly from Japanese printer makers Canon
and Epson.
However, the price cuts, coupled with the effect of a
stronger dollar, have reduced the value of income from overseas
markets.
"The unintended result is that we are not getting the yield
per unit we would have expected," Weisler said.
Revenue from HP Inc's printer supplies such as ink
cartridges and laser toner fell 10 percent this quarter.
Supplies account for most of the profits for HP Inc.
HP Inc's PC unit has been suffering as sales have been
falling worldwide for several quarters and the launch of Windows
10 has so far failed to rekindle the industry.
Meg Whitman, who heads Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
, told CNBC on Thursday that the PC business will rebound
in the next year or year-and-a-half.
Whitman, who previously headed the 76-year-old
Hewlett-Packard Co, engineered the split of the faster growing
corporate hardware and services businesses from the PC and
printer business in October 2014.
"Ultimately I think (HP Inc), the way it's structured, it's
going to be more of a sort of dividend yield play," said Jeffrey
Fidacaro, an analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt, & Co Inc.
HP Inc's sibling, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, saw its shares
rise as much as 8.5 percent on Wednesday, after it maintained
its profit forecast for fiscal 2016.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)