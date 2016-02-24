UPDATE 2-HP Inc says to accelerate job cuts by 2016

(New throughout, updates share price, adds background on
accelerated restructuring program)
(.)
By Alan John Koshy
Feb 24 HP Inc said it was accelerating
its restructuring program and now expects about 3,000 people
will exit by the end of fiscal 2016 instead of over three years
as it announced in September.
Then, Hewlett-Packard Co had said it expected to cut about
33,300 jobs over three years, of which up to 3,300 were to be
cut in HP Inc. It said then that 1,200 people would leave the
company by the end of 2016.
The restructuring will result in charges and associated cash
payments of about $300 million in the current year, the company
said.
"This move is basically HP Inc embracing the tough pricing
environment and shifting their focus to building their
portfolio," says Shannon Cross, an analyst for Cross Research.
HP Inc, which houses former Hewlett-Packard Co's
legacy hardware business, reported a near 12 percent drop in
quarterly revenue, as it struggles with weak demand for PCs and
printers.
Revenue in the company's personal systems business fell 13
percent in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, while it declined 17
percent in its printing division from a year earlier.
PC sales have been falling sharply worldwide, and the launch
of Windows 10 has so far failed to rekindle demand.
Printer demand has been hurt as corporate customers cut
printing costs and consumers shift to mobile devices.
The company, which is reporting results independently for
the first time since being spun off from Hewlett-Packard Co,
forecast adjusted profit of 35-40 cents per share for its second
quarter ending April 30.
Analysts on average were expecting 39 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HP Inc maintained its 2016 adjusted profit forecast at
$1.59-$1.69 per share.
The company's earnings from continuing operations fell to
$650 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter from
$770 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $12.25 billion from $13.86 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents per
share and revenue of $12.20 billion.
HP Inc's shares were marginally lower at $10.75 in extended
trading on Wednesday. They had fallen more than 13 percent since
the spinoff in early November to Wednesday.
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co, also spun off from
Hewlett-Packard Co, is expected to report results on March 3.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and David Gregorio)