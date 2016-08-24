HP Inc's quarterly revenue falls 3.8 pct

Aug 24 HP Inc's quarterly revenue fell 3.8 percent, the third straight quarter of decline since the company was split off from the former Hewlett-Packard Co, as demand slid further for its printers.

HP's net earnings from continuing operations rose to $843 million, or 49 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from $700 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $11.89 billion from $12.36 billion.

HP forecast adjusted earnings of 34-37 cents per share from continuing operations for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)