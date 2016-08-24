版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 25日 星期四 04:12 BJT

HP Inc's quarterly revenue falls 3.8 pct

Aug 24 HP Inc's quarterly revenue fell 3.8 percent, the third straight quarter of decline since the company was split off from the former Hewlett-Packard Co, as demand slid further for its printers.

HP's net earnings from continuing operations rose to $843 million, or 49 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from $700 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $11.89 billion from $12.36 billion.

HP forecast adjusted earnings of 34-37 cents per share from continuing operations for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐