版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 05:16 BJT

HP revenue falls on weak demand from corporates

Feb 24 Hewlett-Packard Co reported a 4.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt mainly by weak demand from corporate customers for its services.

The company's net income fell to $1.37 billion, or 73 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $1.43 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped to $26.84 billion from $28.15 billion.

HP said in October it would split into two listed companies in 2015, separating its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐