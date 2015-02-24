HP revenue falls on weak demand from corporates

Feb 24 Hewlett-Packard Co reported a 4.7
percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt mainly by weak demand
from corporate customers for its services.
The company's net income fell to $1.37 billion, or 73 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $1.43
billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped to $26.84 billion from $28.15 billion.
HP said in October it would split into two listed companies
in 2015, separating its computer and printer businesses from its
corporate hardware and services operations.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)