2017年 5月 25日

HP Inc reports third straight rise in quarterly revenue

May 24 HP Inc, which was created through the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported its third straight rise in quarterly revenue as it benefited from a stabilizing market for personal computers.

Net revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $12.39 billion.

The company's net earnings from continuing operations fell to $559 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $660 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
