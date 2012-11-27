版本:
Autonomy's Lynch again rejects HP allegations

LONDON Nov 27 Mike Lynch, the former head of software firm Autonomy, has written an open letter to Hewlett Packard renewing his rejection of a charge of accounting impropriety levelled at his management team by the U.S. company.

HP bought Autonomy last year for $11.1 billion but shocked investors last week with an 8.8 billion write-down of the acquisition, much of which it attributed to the alleged accounting irregularities.

The letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, was dated Nov. 27.

