Mystery whistleblower could reap big award in HP accounting case

NEW YORK Nov 21 While the Hewlett-Packard Co
accounting scandal has produced several losers, it also
produced one potentially very big winner: the whistleblower.
HP said on Tuesday that a whistleblower had alleged improper
accounting at Autonomy, the British software company it bought
last year, and said it is taking an $8.8 billion charge.
If true, the revelations could lead to a huge financial
award for the whistleblower, who the company has not identified,
courtesy of a new program run by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. But before anyone gets rich, several
conditions have to be met.
First, the U.S. government has to collect its money. To be
eligible for an award, a whistleblower must have provided
information to regulators that led to court-ordered monetary
sanctions exceeding $1 million.
In addition, the information has to be original and be given
voluntarily, conditions which the HP whistleblower seems to have
met.
The SEC does not require that tipsters come from the United
States. In the HP case, the whistleblower is a senior executive
at Autonomy who remained at the company after it was acquired, a
source familiar with the situation has told Reuters. The source
did not want to be named due to lack of authority to speak about
the matter.
The program allows for awards to whistleblowers who first
report their allegations to internal compliance officers, so
long as the same information is passed on to the government soon
afterward.
If all the conditions are satisfied, the whistleblower could
receive an award of between 10 and 30 percent of the sanctions
collected by the SEC and other U.S. regulators.
Regulators take into account the significance of the
information and the assistance provided by the whistleblower in
deciding the size of the award.
The program was created by the financial overhaul known as
Dodd-Frank, which was enacted in 2010. It was modeled on the
False Claims Act, a Civil War-era law that provides monetary
incentives to whistleblowers to provide information about
companies that defraud the government.
The SEC made its first award under the program in August
2012, paying nearly $50,000 to an unnamed whistleblower who
alerted the SEC to a multimillion dollar investment fraud that
resulted in more than $1 million in court-ordered sanctions.
Given the numbers involved in the HP case, any potential
award could be ten times bigger. In a case in 2006, American
International Group agreed to pay $800 million to
resolve allegations of improper accounting involving
transactions with Gen Re.
But it's still unclear whether the SEC will pursue the HP
case, much less impose any fines.
Reuters has reported that the Federal Bureau of
Investigation is probing the HP-Autonomy allegations in concert
with the SEC, but the probe is still in its initial stage.
HP has said it alerted regulators on both sides of the
Atlantic, but there is no similar program for whistleblowers in
Britain.
There has been no award so far for Michael Woodford, the
former chief executive of the Japanese camera and medical
equipment maker Olympus Corp, who questioned deals that
were found to have concealed a $1.7 billion accounting scandal.
In that case, most of the regulatory action over the scandal has
been handled by Japanese officials.
Woodford said he's not sure if he would apply for an award,
even if U.S. regulators imposed fines on Olympus. "I haven't
given it much thought," he said.