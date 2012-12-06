HP, RIM take flak from nervous financial industry customers

* BlackRock CIO frets about Hewlett-Packard management
* JPMorgan says vendors present "execution risk"
* Blackberry a good product but parent is faltering -
BlackRock
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Dec 6 JPMorgan Chase & Co and
BlackRock Inc voiced concerns about Hewlett-Packard Co and
Research In Motion Ltd this week, saying business and
operational struggles may affect the reliability of two of the
biggest technology service providers.
"We are concerned about some of the players that we have
relied on to provide material services and equipment," Scott
Condron, chief technology officer of asset management giant
BlackRock, said at an information technology conference
in New York sponsored by Waters magazine.
Hewlett-Packard is BlackRock's preferred provider
for its server farms and a major vendor for its personal
computers.
"I like their equipment and I would like them to continue
being a supplier, but I need them to be a better company,"
Condron said in an interview.
Richard Anfang, chief information officer at JPMorgan
Chase's securities services division, also referenced
HP's problems as a risk factor banks should consider in dealing
with suppliers.
"You really want to understand what your reliance on vendors
is and how that puts delivery service at risk," he said at the
conference. "Where do you have single points of failure, where
do they not have resiliency - everything from a Verizon central
office switch flooding during the hurricane to accounting
scandals with HP. You need to think about your vendors and
manage the execution risk."
The comments may in part reflect negotiating stands as
strained banks and financial companies scrutinize all parts of
their operations to cut costs when renegotiating contracts, said
some Wall Street observers. They noted, however, that the
comments were made to other securities industry technology
professionals in the spirit of honest communication.
HP said in November that a UK software company it bought
last year for more than $11 billion cooked its books prior to
the acquisition, requiring an $8.8 billion writedown in its
third quarter. That followed a writedown of
almost $11 billion on its EDS services division in the second
quarter.
An HP spokesman declined to comment on the JPMorgan and
BlackRock remarks.
In August, an HP press release touted BlackRock's upgrade of
an investment management application delivery platform that it
said would automate daily testing and reduce testing time for
certain applications to hours from days.
BLACKBERRY'S EXISTENTIAL PROBLEM
BlackRock's Condron lauded Research In Motion's
Blackberry, which is his firm's default-issued
smartphone, as "still the best enterprise platform" for internal
communications but expressed concern about the
company's health.
"I would like them to be a preferred supplier but am afraid
they might not be here," he said at the conference. "They are
faltering. That has to concern many of us."
Research In Motion "has a solid foundation and a leading
position in the enterprise sector, where around 90 percent of
Fortune 500 companies rely on BlackBerry to get their work
done," a RIM spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.
RIM, the dominant provider of smartphones to U.S. companies,
stumbled badly in recent years as it lost market share to Apple
Inc's iPhone and smartphones powered by Google Inc's
Android platform. It is about to introduce a new
release of the phone that has received positive reviews from
some analysts.
"We have shown BlackBerry 10 to a broad range of carriers,
enterprises and developers in recent weeks," the RIM spokesman
wrote. "We're confident that BlackBerry 10 will allow us to
become the innovation leader in the mobile computing domain."