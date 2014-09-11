版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 12日 星期五 05:53 BJT

U.S. says HP Russia unit pleads guilty in bribery probe

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Hewlett-Packard's Russia unit pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and will pay about $108 million in penalties, the U.S. Justice Department said.

HP Russia admitted to creating a secret slush fund and bribing Russian officials to secure a large technology contract worth more than 35 million Euros, the Justice Department said. HP had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)
