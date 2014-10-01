HP sees low-power servers making inroads in niche data centers

| SAN JOSE, California
SAN JOSE, California Oct 1 Hewlett-Packard Co's
vice president of server engineering expects new
lower-power servers made with technology from ARM Holdings
to make inroads in niche data centers over the next year
in a market dominated by Intel Corp.
"Penetration is very low right now because we're starting
from zero. But the take-up is pretty encouraging," Tom Bradicich
said.
HP this week launched new servers made with chips designed
by Applied Micro Circuits with intellectual property
licensed from ARM, whose energy-efficient technology is
ubiquitous in smartphones and tablets.
While so-called microservers have yet to be meaningfully
adopted, proponents including HP say some data centers can be
made more cost effective and energy efficient by using them
instead of Intel's brawny server chips.
Bradicich told Reuters that HP's new 64-bit ARM-based
servers are ideal for handling specialized data-center workloads
like search and scientific analysis.
Sandia National Laboratories and the University of Utah plan
to use HP's new servers for scientific analysis and
high-performance computing, while PayPal plans to use another
version of the servers.
Intel, which dominates the server market, stands to lose if
server chips based on rival ARM's architecture catch on, even if
only a few percentage points of market share.
With Advanced Micro Devices and other chipmakers
working on their own ARM server chips, variety is a key factor
for customers that have long depended on Intel, Bradicich said.
In response to the threat from ARM, Intel has launched its
own line of "Atom" low-power server chips. HP offers servers
made with Atom chips but they have so far not sold in
significant numbers.
"We don't take any competition lightly, but we have a strong
roadmap for the data center spanning a broad range of customer
needs and requirements," said Intel spokesman Bill Calder.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich)