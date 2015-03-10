UPDATE 2-Four Hewlett-Packard patents invalidated in ServiceNow case

(Adds comment from Hewlett-Packard, no-comment from ServiceNow;
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, March 10 A federal judge in California
on Tuesday invalidated four Hewlett-Packard Co patents
for being too abstract, marking a setback in the company's
patent infringement lawsuit against competitor ServiceNow Inc
.
Hewlett-Packard last year accused its competitor, a Santa
Clara, California-based software company, of infringing eight
patents on software for managing computer networks. But the
federal court in San Jose, California said four of them were too
abstract to deserve legal protection.
The ruling involves one of the biggest companies to have its
patents struck down in the wake of a highly influential 2014
U.S. Supreme Court decision, Alice v. CLS Bank, which experts
say has placed thousands of software-related patents in peril.
That ruling stated that when an idea is too abstract, or
basic, to deserve a patent, it does not become eligible for a
patent if run on a computer.
Since that high court decision last June, more than 20
lower-court rulings have used the ruling to invalidate software
patents, according to a Reuters tally. By contrast, only a
handful have upheld the soundness of the patents involved.
In her ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman
said she was invalidating the patents because even if
Hewlett-Packard may have been first with an innovative idea,
"this does not entitle HP to a patent."
Hewlett-Packard said the company will press forward with its
lawsuit on the four patents Freeman's ruling left intact.
"We are disappointed in the court's ruling, and are
considering next steps as this is a rapidly evolving area of the
law," the company said in a statement.
ServiceNow declined to comment on the decision.
Palo Alto, California-based Hewlett Packard closed down 0.85
percent at $32.67 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is Hewlett-Packard Co v. ServiceNow, Inc, in the
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No.
14-cv-570.
