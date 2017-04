WASHINGTON Aug 1 Hewlett-Packard Co will pay $32.5 million to resolve allegations that it overcharged the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The computer maker did not comply with pricing terms of its contract with the postal service, including a requirement that it charge prices no greater than those offered other HP customers with comparable contracts, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Aruna ; Editing by; Doina Chiacu)