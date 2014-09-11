HP to buy cloud software startup in rare acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Hewlett-Packard Co
plans to buy cloud software startup Eucalyptus Software,
a rare acquisition for the company since its failed $11 billion
purchase of Britain's Autonomy Plc in 2011.
HP did not say how much it will pay for Eucalyptus, which
provides open-source software for building private and hybrid
clouds, or Internet-based computing services. A source familiar
with the deal told Reuters that HP would pay less than $100
million. Tech blog Re/code first reported the price tag earlier
on Thursday.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal fourth
quarter, after which Eucalyptus Chief Executive Officer Marten
Mickos, a proponent of open-sourced software, will join HP as
senior vice president and head of its cloud business.
He will report to CEO Meg Whitman. Among his duties will be
building HP's "Helion" cloud computing services, the company
said on Thursday.
Martin Fink, who now leads the cloud business, will remain
chief technology officer as well as director of HP Labs, which
focuses on researching next-generation products.
HP, once the world's largest PC maker but now trying to
become a leading provider of hardware and software to corporate
and government clients, was forced to write down much of
Autonomy after the company said it discovered serious accounting
irregularities.
It ended the July 2014 quarter with $4.9 billion in
operating company net cash. In August, Whitman told analysts HP
was in a position to make acquisitions if needed, though it
remains committed to returning half its cash to shareholders.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; editing by Matthew Lewis)