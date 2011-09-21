HP board meeting on Wed., considering CEO change

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 Hewlett-Packard Co's (HPQ.N) board of directors is meeting on Wednesday to consider whether to replace Chief Executive Leo Apotheker and whether to name former eBay (EBAY.O) CEO Meg Whitman, who is a current HP director, to replace him, a source familiar with the matter said.

No decision has been made on the potential CEO change, which is one of several issues the board is discussing, the person said. Bloomberg News initially reported the news of the potential CEO change. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta)