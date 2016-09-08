UPDATE 6-HP Enterprise strikes $8.8 bln deal with Micro Focus for software assets

* UK company buys HPE's software assets in $8.8 bln deal
LONDON/NEW YORK Sept 7 Hewlett-Packard
Enterprise agreed to sell its software business to Micro Focus
in a $8.8 billion deal that shrinks the Silicon Valley pioneer
again while catapulting the little-known British firm into the
top tier of European tech companies.
Autonomy, the British firm bought by HP in an ill-fated $11
billion push into software just five years ago, will return to
British control after the deal for far below its original price.
HPE Chief Executive Meg Whitman is focusing the group on a
few areas such as networking, storage and technology services
since it separated last year from computer and printer maker HP
Inc.
"Micro Focus' approach to managing both growing and mature
software assets will ensure higher levels of investment in
growth areas, like big data analytics and security, while
maintaining a stable platform for ... software products that
customers rely on," she said.
Micro Focus approached HPE in February, four months before
Britain voted to leave the European Union in a shock referendum
that initially spooked global financial markets, the British
firm's executive chairman, Kevin Loosemore, said.
It is the second big deal involving a British company since
the June 23 Brexit vote that many feared would put the brakes on
mergers. It is also a relatively rare example of a British
company buying U.S. technology assets.
Loosemore spotted another opportunity to profit from
managing old software. Companies including banks and airlines
pay Micro Focus to extend the life of the computers they use to
run their businesses, for example to manage data. This allows
the companies to avoid spending on newer computer systems.
"(It) is entirely consistent with our established
acquisition strategy and our focus on efficient management of
mature infrastructure products," he told reporters on a
conference call from New York.
BORING BUT PROFITABLE
Shares in Micro Focus, based in Newbury, southern England,
jumped by a fifth to an all-time high of 2,400 pence, topping
the FTSE 100 index of leading shares that it joined days ago,
after chip designer ARM Holdings was bought by Japan's Softbank
Corp.
Micro Focus, with a market capitalization of 4.45 billion
pounds ($6 billion) before the deal, has been snapping up
software companies. This would be its largest deal to date.
Earlier this year, it acquired U.S. firm Serena Software for
$540 million.
Loosemore said he would bring the core earnings margin for
the mature assets in the deal - about 80 percent of the total -
from 21 percent today to Micro Focus's existing 46 percent level
within three years.
"The way we do it is really just lots of 101, boring
management," he said. "Too often people chase unattainable
growth rates and in doing so they waste a lot of money."
A serial acquirer of software platforms, Micro Focus has
also shifted strategy to buying higher growth software such as
SUSE, the world's No.2 maker of Linux software while wringing
the most out of aging software.
"This strategy works well for current shareholders, who gain
significant ownership in better-run businesses," said UBS
analyst Steve Milunovich, who tracks HP Enterprise.
The deal, announced along with HPE's latest quarterly
earnings, came on the same day that Dell and EMC Corp completed
their merger in a deal that unites two of HPE's biggest rivals.
In the third quarter, HPE reported net revenue of $12.2
billion, down 6 percent from $13.1 billion a year earlier. The
transaction is expected to be tax free to HP.
The deal is the latest in a series of asset disposals by
HPE, which agreed in May to spin off and merge its struggling
technology services business to Computer Sciences Corp,
in a transaction valued around $8.5 billion.
The sale will mean two-thirds of HPE's remaining business
will be hardware, which is fast becoming a commodity, UBS's
Milunovich said. It could make the company a more agile
competitor but also could make it harder to compete with far
larger companies such as Cisco and Dell.
Micro Focus will pay $2.5 billion in cash to HPE. JP Morgan
is advising on the deal and providing financing for the payment.
HPE shareholders will own 50.1 percent of the combined company
that will operate under the name Micro Focus and be run by its
executives. HPE, which is working with Goldman Sachs
on the deal, said it would pay $700 million in one-time costs
related to the separation of the assets.
AUTONOMY BACK IN BRITAIN
In the deal, HPE is sending one of the British firms it
acquired back to where it started.
HPE acquired part of its software portfolio through HP's $11
billion purchase of Autonomy in 2011, a deal that was supposed
to form the central part of the U.S. group's move into software.
HP later wrote off three-quarters of the company's value.
"Some of those products are very exciting, some
of them are more mature," Loosemore said.
Other HPE assets that will be merged include software for
application delivery management, big data, enterprise security,
information management & governance and IT Operations management
businesses.
By acquiring the HP Enterprise software assets, the deal
thrusts Micro Focus into the top ranks of European software
makers. It would rank around sixth in market capitalization
terms among regional software names.
Since sterling tumbled on the Brexit result, many British
companies have become more attractive for international suitors.
Loosemore said, however, the Brexit vote didn't change the
dynamic. "If you map our share price in dollars rather than
pounds it's pretty consistent," he said. "So no real effect."
