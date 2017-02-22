版本:
HP Inc reports 3.6 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Feb 22 HP Inc, which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by a stabilizing PC market.

However, the company's net earnings from continuing operations fell to $611 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $650 million a year earlier.

The company's earnings per share from continuing operations remained flat at 36 cents.

Revenue rose to $12.68 billion from $12.25 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
