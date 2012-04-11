ON THE MOVE: HPM Partners hires former Deutsche Bank managers

| April 11
April 11 HPM Partners LLC, a boutique investment
and wealth management firm, has hired four former Deutsche Bank
AG managing directors in California to open its
fourth U.S. office as it expands on the West Coast.
Deutsche Bank veterans Gerald Larr, Douglas McCrea, Stephen
Nielander and Craig Wells joined New York-based HPM Partners at
the end of March, a spokeswoman for the firm said on Wednesday.
The new hires previously worked in Deutsche Bank's Private
Wealth Management office in Costa Mesa, California.
Wells, a former managing director and senior private banker
at Deutsche, also previously worked for JP Morgan and Citigroup.
McCrea and Nielander, who have both worked in the industry for
more than 25 years, had also worked for Bank of America prior to
joining Deutsche in 1999. Larr, who also has more than 25 years
of experience, had been with Deutsche since 1998.
HPM is a fee-based registered investment adviser firm
started in January 2010 by Howard Milstein, a longtime real
estate developer and financier, and his family. The firm caters
to affluent individuals, families and institutions.
The firm's new office, based in Orange County, California,
is the fourth location for HPM, which also has offices in
Chicago, New York and Cleveland.