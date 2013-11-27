Hewlett-Packard, CEO Whitman ordered to defend securities class action

Nov 26 A California federal judge has ordered
Hewlett-Packard Co and Chief Executive Meg Whitman to
defend a securities shareholder class action that claims they
knew statements about HP's acquisition of software company
Autonomy were misleading.
At the heart of the lawsuit are claims that HP, its
executives and directors made misleading statements about the
acquisition of the British company, bought in 2011 for $11.1
billion, and the subsequent write-down of roughly $9 billion of
HP's assets.
Senior District Judge Charles Breyer issued his ruling in San
Francisco federal court on Tuesday. The ruling also dismissed
claims against five other former directors and executives of the
information technology supplier, including one-time CEO Leo
Apotheker.
The securities class action against HP and its executives was
brought last November by investors including lead plaintiff PGGM
Vermogensbeheer B.V., a Dutch pension administrator operating in
the healthcare and social work sectors.
Though ordering HP and Whitman to defend the action, Judge
Breyer took issue with the plaintiffs' arguments in the 20-page
ruling.
"The complaint fails to establish any coherent motive as to
why defendants would knowingly purchase a company for several
times its actual value or that they knew Autonomy's accounting
was problematic," said Breyer.
The judge also limited the claims that can be brought
against Whitman and HP. Breyer said that the investors' claims
against the company and its CEO are limited to the period after
May 23, 2012, not before.
Lawyers for HP, Whitman, the plaintiffs and the other HP
defendants did not respond to requests for comment.