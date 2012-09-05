版本:
H&R Block 1st-qtr loss narrows

Sept 5 Top U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc posted a narrower quarterly loss on lower expenses.

First-quarter net loss was $107.4 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with $175 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $96.5 million.

