H&R REIT to sell stake in TransCanada Tower to HOOPP Realty

Oct 6 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
said it agreed to sell 50 percent of its non-managing interest
in TransCanada Tower in Calgary, Alberta to a unit of Healthcare
of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) for about C$257.4 million
($194.8 million).
H&R REIT said it would use proceeds from the sale to HOOPP
Realty Inc to reduce debt.
The company said on Thursday it expects to complete the sale
of the property, which has almost doubled in value since 2001,
in November.
Foreign buyers are helping to drive a jump in sales of
top-tier Canadian office buildings, according to industry
players, due to a soft currency and the country's relative
stability.
($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)