US judge rules against H&R Block bid to buy rival

WASHINGTON Oct 31 H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) on Monday
was barred by a U.S. judge from acquiring smaller rival TaxACT
maker 2SS Holdings Inc after the U.S. Justice Department argued
the deal would violate antitrust laws.
Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia granted a permanent injunction that bars
the transaction from going forward, according to an order
posted in the court docket.
H&R Block, the largest U.S. tax preparer, agreed to acquire
the company in October 2010 in a deal worth $287.5 million in
cash. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in May seeking to
stop the deal, arguing that it would lead to higher prices and
less innovation for people who wanted to do their own taxes.
The case is United States of America v. H&R Block, Inc, No.
11-00948 at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)