UPDATE 2-H&R Block loss widens on asset-sale charge; shares fall

* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.37 vs est $0.39
* Q1 rev $267.6 mln vs est $275.1 mln
* Shares down nearly 6 percent
(Rewrites throughout, adds details from conference call and
share movement)
Sept 1 H&R Block's first-quarter loss rose 36
percent as the largest tax preparer in the U.S. had to book a
big charge on the recent sale of its consulting business.
The company had said last week that it was selling the RSM
McGladrey unit to McGladrey & Pullen LLP for about $610 million
to focus on in its core tax business.
"Following the sale of RSM, we will enter next tax season
squarely focused on driving client and market share growth in
each of our four key areas -- retail, digital, international,
and financial services," Chief Executive Bill Cobb said on a
conference call.
The company is facing stiff competition from Intuit Inc's
TurboTax, which has had an early head start in the
online tax preparation market.
First-quarter net loss was $175 million, or 57 cents a
share, compared with $130.7 million, or 41 cents a share, for
the year-ago period.
H&R Block recorded an after-tax charge of about $62 million,
or 20 cents a share, related to the sale.
However, on an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of
37 cents a share that was narrower than analysts' estimates of
39 cents a share.
Total revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $267.6 million and
was below the consensus estimates of $275.1 million.
Revenue from the tax services segment was almost flat at
$91.4 million, while business services revenue fell 4 percent to
$167.3 million.
The company generally makes most of its profits in the
fiscal third and fourth quarters when the U.S. tax-filing season
hits its peak.
Shares of Kansas City, Missouri-based H&R Block were trading
down 6 percent at $14.38 after-market. They had closed slightly
up at $15.18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)