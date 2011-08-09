UPDATE 1-H&R Block settles Mass. subprime mortgage probe

* H&R Block to modify $115 mln loans, pay $9.8 mln
* Settlement resolves discrimination charges
* H&R Block shares rise
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 9 H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) agreed to
modify $115 million of home loans and make a $9.8 million
payment to resolve charges by Massachusetts that the company's
former Option One subprime lending unit discriminated against
thousands of black and Hispanic borrowers.
Option One, now known as Sand Canyon Corp, employed "a
business model that absolutely failed to gauge the ability of
borrowers to repay the loans," Massachusetts Attorney General
Martha Coakley said at a Boston news conference. "Those loans
did not take into account anything but the fees that were to be
generated."
Tuesday's settlement resolves a lawsuit brought in 2008 in
Suffolk County Superior Court.
Coakley accused Option One of making home loans from 2004
to 2007 that borrowers did not qualify for, posed an excessive
risk of default and foreclosure, and carried unjustified fees.
She said it was the first case by a state attorney general
to accuse a subprime lender of civil rights violations.
The settlement calls for H&R Block to direct American Home
Mortgage Servicing Inc to modify as many as 5,500 eligible
Option One loans it services in Massachusetts.
It also provides a $5 million contingency for modifications
that cannot be made. The $9.8 million payment includes
restitution for consumers, as well as fees and costs.
American Home Mortgage is owned by billionaire investor
Wilbur Ross. In 2008, he bought Option One's mortgage servicing
business from H&R Block, which is also the largest U.S. tax
preparer. Option One had stopped offering mortgages the prior
year after incurring about $1 billion of losses.
Dale Sugimoto, president of Sand Canyon, in a statement
said the Irvine, California-based company is pleased to settle.
Sand Canyon did not admit wrongdoing. H&R Block is based in
Kansas City, Missouri.
In morning trading, H&R Block shares were up 20 cents at
$12.93 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Dave Zimmerman)