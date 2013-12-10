H&R Block's loss widens as global tax preparation fees fall

Dec 10 U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc reported a bigger second-quarter loss ahead of the tax filing season due to a fall in international tax preparation fees.

The company's net loss from continuing operations widened to $103 million, or 38 cents per share, from $101.2 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined 2 percent to $134.3 million. International tax preparation fees fell to $41.6 million from $51.5 million.