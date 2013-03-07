H&R Block Q3 loss widens due to delayed tax season

March 7 Tax preparer H&R Block Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss due to the delayed start of the U.S. tax season.

Net loss from continuing operations widened to $17 million, or 6 cents per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $3.6 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company's core tax services segment fell 29 percent to $472 million.