版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 19:17 BJT

Héroux-Devtek profit rises on higher deliveries

Aug 2 Aerospace and industrial products maker Héroux-Devtek Inc said first-quarter profit rose 8 percent on higher deliveries to commercial aircraft and business jet markets.

Net income rose to C$6.3 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, for April-June from C$5.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 8 percent to C$99.2 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐