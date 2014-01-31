版本:
Brazil's HRT shareholders agree to end legal dispute over company

SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazilian investment holding company JP Petrochem Participações Ltda and money manager Discovery Capital Management LLC agreed on Friday to put an end to a legal dispute over their interests in Brazilian oil producer HRT Participações em Petróleo SA, according to a securities filing on Friday.

HRT shares fell 4.1 percent to 1.17 reais on Friday. The stock is up 28.6 percent this year after plunging 80 percent in 2013.
