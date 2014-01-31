Brazil's HRT shareholders agree to end legal dispute over company

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling gets market's vote, stocks cold-shouldered
* Asia shares ex-Japan at lowest in five weeks, Shanghai skids
SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazilian investment holding company JP Petrochem Participações Ltda and money manager Discovery Capital Management LLC agreed on Friday to put an end to a legal dispute over their interests in Brazilian oil producer HRT Participações em Petróleo SA, according to a securities filing on Friday.
HRT shares fell 4.1 percent to 1.17 reais on Friday. The stock is up 28.6 percent this year after plunging 80 percent in 2013.
* Asia shares ex-Japan at lowest in five weeks, Shanghai skids
SHANGHAI, April 19 Germany's Robert Bosch will collaborate with Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc and domestic mapping firms AutoNavi and NavInfo Co Ltd on automated driving projects, the engineer said in a statement on Wednesday.
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * British companies plan to increase their spending on advertising this year as they expect the UK economy to remain resilient despite the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Wednesday, reversing a previous forecast for a decline in ad budgets. * Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as bloated U.S. supplies weighed on markets while a fall in Saudi crude expo