公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 20日 星期一

HRT says makes new hydrocarbons discovery in Brazil's Amazon

Aug 20 Oil company HRT said it made a new discovery of hydrocarbons in the 1-HRT-9-AM well in Brazil's Solimoes Basin in the Amazon region where its drilling operations are focused.

