Brazil oil firm HRT closes deal for 4 drill rigs

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21 Brazilian oil company HRT HRTP3.SA closed a deal to buy four Chinese-made drilling rigs for its campaign to explore Amazon oil blocks, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The company is expected to close a second deal for another four rigs in the next 10 days with the same shipyard. The source did not give financial details on the purchases.

The rigs are already under construction and are expected to be delivered in February as part of the company's plans to explore the Solimoes Basin, in the Amazon region. It plans to sink 31 exploratory wells in 2012, the source said.

The orders are expected to open the way for the Chinese drilling rig maker to set up a plant in Manaus to assemble new equipment. The source did not name the Chinese company.

HRT said on Wednesday it discovered deposits of oil and gas in the Amazon region. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alden Bentley)