Brazil's oil company HRT says to invest $457 mln -CFO

SAO PAULO Aug 10 Brazilian oil company HRT plans to spend $457 million to find oil and natural gas in its prospects in the Brazilian Amazon and off the coast of Namibia by the end of 2013, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Tersandro told investors on a call on Friday.

