HRT may sell Amazon gas for power, chemicals

RIO DE JANEIRO May 11 Brazil's HRT
Participações em Petroleo SA is in talks with
companies to sell them gas from its fields in the Amazon region
to produce electricity or make petrochemicals, Chief Executive
Officer Marcio Mello told investors on a conference call on
Friday.
Rio de Janeiro-based HRT is seeking ways to transport oil
and natural gas it expects to start producing commercially this
year from remote Brazilian fields to market, allowing it to
"monetize" its resources and provide returns to investors.
Building pipelines for natural gas in the Amazon is
expensive and technically difficult and the fields are far from
urban centers that might use the gas. Oil, though, can be
efficiently transported by ship on the region's abundant rivers.