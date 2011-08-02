Brazil oil firm HRT ups resources 12 pct on Namibia

* Company adds 815 mln bbl in Namibia Orange Basin

* Net potential resources rise to 7.9 bln boe

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 Brazilian oil and gas start-up HRT on Tuesday boosted its net potential oil resources 12 percent 7.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) following a certification study of its assets in Namibia.

HRT HRTP3.SA said oil field certification group DeGolyer & MacNaughton estimated that three blocks in Nambia's offshore Orange Basin in the Atlantic Ocean hold 815 million boe.

The 7.9 billion boe estimate is equivalent to about 13.5 months of U.S. oil consumption, according to BP Plc's 2011 Statistical Review of World Energy.

The company, which also holds assets in the Brazilian Amazon, raised $1.5 billion in its 2010 initial public offering.

Russian oil producer TNK-BP TNBP.MM, partly owned by U.K.-based BP (BP.L), has agreed to buy a 45 percent stake in Amazon oil exploration blocks from HRT's partner in the blocks, Petra Energia. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Jeb Blount; Editing by Marguerita Choy)