UPDATE 2-Brazil's HRT jumps 5 pct on oil outlook

* First output will come from Amazon fields this year
* Will also drill in Namibia by late 2012, early 2013
* Set to sell stakes in Namibia blocks this year
* HRT expects 28 bln barrels oil, gas in Namibia blocks
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 11 Shares of HRT
Participações em Petróleo SA rose more than 5 percent
in São Paulo on Friday after company officials said they expect
the Brazilian oil company to have its first commercial output
this year and that it could have as much as 28 billion barrels
of oil and gas in Namibia.
The Rio de Janeiro-based start-up's first output is expected
from HRT's Amazon oil and gas prospects in Brazil's Solimões
basin, Chief Financial Officer Lourenço Bastos-Tigre said on a
conference call with investors Friday.
HRT sold 45 percent of 21 Amazon oil blocks to Anglo-Russian
TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil producer for $1
billion in October. TNK-BP is half-owned by BP Plc., the
British oil group.
HRT's resources in Namibia, while not completely certified
or audited, are undergoing an independent review by Dallas-based
oil consultant DeGolyer and MacNaughton, said Wagner Peres,
chief executive of HRT Americas, the HRT unit that controls the
Namibia operations.
After the review, the Namibia estimate is likely "to be the
same or larger" than HRT's "unrisked" projection of 28 billion
barrels of oil and gas equivalent in seven Namibian prospects,
an HRT official said on the call. Resources in three of the
prospects are already certified and four are in the process of
certification.
At 12:40 p.m. (1540 GMT) HRT shares rose 4.5 percent to
476.04 reais ($240), their first gain in four days and their
biggest gain in two weeks. Earlier they rose as much as 5.2
percent to 484 reais.
HRT plans to start drilling in Namibia in late 2012 or early
2013, the company said. It also expects to sell stakes in some
of its Namibian blocks this year, and has spoken with 10
potential investors about its so-called farm-out plan, Peres
said.
Efforts to develop its Amazon oil and gas resources were
hampered in recent weeks by high water on a stretch of the
Amazon River known as the Rio Solimões. This could potentially
delay the company's drilling activities in the region.
The high water underscores the difficulties of working in
the remote Amazon region. While the company should be able to
move oil relatively easily by tanker on the region's waterways,
natural gas presents other problems.
To avoid having to build long, technically challenging and
expensive pipelines to the Amazon's isolated cities, HRT is in
talks with utilities and manufacturers t o sell them gas to
produce electricity or make petrochemicals, it said.
This could make it easier for HRT to sell its resources that
could otherwise be "trapped" in reservoirs far from market.