2013年 8月 14日

Brazil's HRT to cut Amazon plans to minimum, focus on Namibia

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Brazilian oil and natural gas producer HRT Participações SA intends to reduce exploration activities in the Amazon to a minimum and focus on three offshore wells in Namibia, Chief Executive Milton Franke said on Wednesday.

The company said it hired Goldman Sachs as a global adviser to help sell some assets or find partners. The first results of the efforts will show in the fourth quarter, Franke said on a conference call with analysts.

HRT shares, which fell more than 3 percent Wednesday morning after the company posted a second-quarter loss, erased all of the deficit and was up 7.1 percent.
