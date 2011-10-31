Brazil's HRT says seals $1 bln deal with TNK-BP

* HRT to receive payment over 2 years, remain operator

* Deal is TNK-BP's largest upstream foreign investment

Oct 31 Brazilian oil start-up HRT HRTP3.SA said on Monday it signed a $1 billion agreement with Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP TNBP.MM for the sale of a stake in oil fields in the Amazon.

HRT said it would receive the funds over two years for the sale of a 45 percent stake in 21 exploratory blocks located in the Solimoes sedimentary basin, following approval by Brazil's energy regulator ANP.

The Brazilian company said it would remain the operator of the blocks. It would first acquire the 45 percent stake from partner company Petra Energia, and then transfer it to TNK-BP.

HRT said it has the right to receive additional payments of up to $5 billion over 10 years. The payments would include compensation for past expenses and payment of 73 cents per barrel of crude oil reserves classified "P2" above 500 million barrels of oil equivalent.

If approved, the deal would be the largest single exploration and production foreign investment by Russia's No. 3 oil firm, a 50-50 joint venture between BP Plc (BP.L) and four Soviet-born billionaires.

It would also cement the expansion of HRT, a small start-up company that is among a handful of Brazilian firms to challenge the near-monopoly held by state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA) over Brazil's oil production. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)