UPDATE 2-HSBC yields to shareholders on pay, flags Brexit danger

* HSBC cuts top pay level for executive directors
* Change follows shareholder pressure
* Shares in HSBC down 1.1 percent at 1537 GMT
* Dividend growth subject to profits -execs
(Adds fresh quotes, shareholder protests, dividend policy,
updates share price)
By Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 22 HSBC changed its pay
policy for executive directors on Friday, bowing to shareholder
concerns triggered by a drop in the bank's share price and
worries over its dividend.
The overhaul of HSBC's pay, which it said would lower the
top amount its executive directors could earn by 7 percent came
a year earlier than scheduled and follows investor revolts at BP
and Anglo American over remuneration
policies.
Europe's biggest bank, which also warned of the potential
impact to its operations if Britain leaves the EU, told
shareholders at its annual meeting in London that it would cut
the amount of cash given to executive directors in lieu of a
pension from 50 percent to 30 percent of base salary.
Shareholders peppered Chairman Douglas Flint with questions
over senior executives' pay and the fairness of Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver's 2015 payout of 7.3 million pounds ($10.5
million), 169 times the average HSBC worker's salary.
"Our executive team is paid very well but not at the top of
the range for similarly large and complex organisations," Flint
said.
HSBC also said it will offer long-term incentives subject to
a three year forward-looking performance period, in line with
other FTSE 100 companies.
PROTESTS
At the meeting, 96 percent of shareholders who voted
approved the measures, which Flint said were prompted by
regulatory changes and shareholder feedback.
Outside the meeting, protestors including two individuals
dressed as "fat cats" in suits and bowler hats voiced their
criticism of senior executive pay at the bank.
On investors' dividend concerns, meanwhile, HSBC introduced
a note of caution, with Flint and Group Finance Director Iain
Mackay empahsising that the ability to continue increasing the
payout depends on the bank's profitability.
"The sustainability of the dividend is informed by the level
of profits, the strength of our distributable reserves and our
understanding of the capital regime," Mackay told reporters
after the meeting.
Thomson Reuters data shows consensus analyst forecasts for
HSBC's dividend to be unchanged at 50 cents at the end of 2016.
HSBC also said it could be forced to restructure its
wholesale operations in the UK if Britain voted to leave the
European Union in June's referendum.
"Our own economic research is very clear about the
advantages of Britain being at the heart of a reformed EU,"
Flint said. "We believe that the UK would enter a period of
great economic uncertainty in the event of a vote to leave."
U.S. LICENCE
Responding to concerns about its position in the United
States, Flint said the bank is "doing everything it had
promised" to avoid the loss of its U.S. banking licence after
alleged failures to satisfy a monitor supervising a reboot of
its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance programme.
In 2012 HSBC was fined $1.9 billion by the U.S. government,
which said it had become a "preferred financial institution" for
drug cartels and money launderers and had conducted transactions
for customers in several countries subject to U.S. sanctions.
"The DOJ (Department of Justice) in its most recent letter
would echo that although HSBC has made significant progress, the
bank continues to face significant challenges in implementing
AML prevention," Flint said in response to an investor's
question at the meeting.
"So we have work to do, but at same time, the DOJ said that,
overall, HSBC continues to take significant steps."
Shareholder Michael Mason-Mahon, a frequent AGM attendee and
critic of Gulliver and Flint, brandished handcuffs as he called
for the two men to resign over their handling of the bank's
efforts to reform AML controls.
The bank's chairman also sought to play down links to the
Panama Papers scandal that exposed the role played by scores of
global banks in helping clients to hide wealth in offshore
companies.
Flint said that less than 5 percent of 2,000 offshore
structures it helped to create still existed.
($1 = 0.6938 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong, Alexander Smith and David Goodman)