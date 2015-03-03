HSBC marks muted 150th birthday party with grain of rice sculptures

| HONG KONG, March 3
HONG KONG, March 3 HSBC Holdings Plc
toned down celebrations for its 150th anniversary on Tuesday,
centering events on Hong Kong where it was founded, after being
rocked by allegations its Swiss unit helped clients dodge taxes.
Celebrations include a light show beneath its Norman
Foster-designed Hong Kong headquarters, two giant grain of rice
sculptures and the issuing of a commemorative HK$150 note. But
it has not advertised the events in mainstream financial or
local media in its two "home" markets of Hong Kong and Britain.
Senior executives at HSBC discussed scrapping the
plans, after CEO Stuart Gulliver said last month the tax scandal
had brought shame on the bank, bank insiders told Reuters. But
they decided to go ahead given money had been spent and clients
invited.
The bank is downplaying publicity especially in Britain,
where opprobrium was highest over the Swiss scandal, one of the
insiders said.
A 40-foot-high grain of rice sculpture was unveiled by Chief
Executive Stuart Gulliver outside the Hong Kong office, while
Chairman Douglas Flint presented a matching one inside the
London headquarters.
The grain of rice acknowledges the bank's roots as a trade
finance bank founded in Asia. The HK$150 note marks HSBC's
position as one of four banks that print the territory's
currency.
A 784-page history of the bank entitled "The Lion Wakes"
will be published on Thursday.
HSBC opened for business in March 1865 in Hong Kong, still
its most profitable market. The bank, whose name derives from
the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, moved its HQ to
London in 1992 following its takeover of Britain's Midland Bank.
Since then it has grown to become Europe's largest bank, with
assets of $2.6 trillion at the end of 2014.
Gulliver and Flint last week rejected calls from UK
lawmakers for them to quit over the Swiss problems, saying they
were having to clean up after a "terrible list" of control and
compliance failings..
HSBC has admitted failings in its Swiss private bank after
media reports said it helped wealthy customers conceal millions
of dollars of assets. Gulliver and other executives are expected
to be called before a panel of UK lawmakers next week to discuss
the issue.
Gulliver has attempted to streamline HSBC since becoming CEO
in 2011. He is axing $3.5 billion in costs, closing or selling
underperforming units and focusing, according to its annual
report, on becoming "the world's most respected international
bank".
